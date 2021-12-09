Most Searched Film on Google: The year 2021 is coming to a conclusion, yet the coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the world. Even in difficult moments, only films like Shershaah and Jai Bhim have been able to divert our attention away from reality. Google recently released a list of the most-searched movies of the year. Audiences and critics alike have praised the Tamil film Jai Bhim, and the Suriya-starrer hit has quickly become a popular choice.Also Read - India Extends Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Services Till January 31

The Tamil movie, which focuses on real-life hardships of marginalised people, was the most searched film of the year, followed by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Bollywood feature Shershaah. Captain Vikram Batra was the subject of the movie.

Radhe, a mafia drama directed by Prabhu Deva, had its release date postponed owing to the pandemic, it was eventually released on May 13, 2021, to great acclaim. After the second lockdown was ended BellBottom was one of the first films to be released in theatres, and it did pretty well at the box office.

Here is a list of movies that trended on Google in 2021:

Jai Bhim Shershaah Radhe BellBottom Eternals Master Sooryavanshi Godzilla Vs Kong Drishyam 2 Bhuj: The Pride Of India

On December 8, Google India released its Year in Search results for 2021, with ‘Jai Bhim’ ranking first and ‘Shershaah’ ranking second. And we cannot agree more! Watch this space for updates.