Suriya’s candid advice for men in relationships comes with one simple rule; it is…

While discussing his personal views on relationships Suriya offered men a straightforward tip that may help avoid unnecessary arguments and bring more understanding between couples.

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Suriya’s relationship tip for married men goes viral (PC: Instagram)

Suriya may be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars but his latest relationship advice was surprisingly simple. While promoting Vishwanath & Sons in Hyderabad, the actor was asked what husbands should do to maintain peace at home. His answer came with a laugh and a small gesture that instantly made the audience react. Suriya has been married to actor Jyotika for nearly two decades and his comments also reflected his views on what makes a relationship last. For him, love alone is not enough. Listening, respecting your partner and continuing to show affection matter just as much.

Suriya’s one rule for married men

At the pre-release event of Vishwanath & Sons anchor Suma asked Suriya a direct question about maintaining peace at home. A fan wanted to know what the first rule should be for a husband. Suriya smiled and placed a finger over his mouth to signal silence. He then gave a short answer: “Stay silent. Only listen. Don’t talk.”

The light-hearted response drew attention because of how simply he put it. Rather than turning the question into a long discussion Suriya suggested that sometimes listening can prevent unnecessary arguments and help couples understand each other better.

His bigger message about lasting love

Suriya’s thoughts did not stop with his humorous answer. When another fan asked him about the secret to a successful relationship he spoke about mutual respect. “I’ve told this before. Equal to love, we have to give mutual respect to each other. I think that’s really important. And it should be everlasting, but a lifelong relationship, not just once.” The actor has also previously spoken about keeping love alive even after marriage. He believes couples should continue making an effort rather than treating marriage as the end of romance.

See viral video of Suriya here

What Suriya says about supporting women

Suriya has also highlighted the sacrifices women can make in relationships. According to him husbands should stand beside their partners and make them feel valued. “Stand by them, love them, give them the respect they deserve,” he said while discussing relationships.

He has also stressed that love should not disappear after marriage. In his view couples should keep loving each other every day while maintaining respect for one another even after many years together.

Suriya and Jyotika’s long marriage

Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot on September 11, 2006 and will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in September 2026. The couple has two children, daughter Diya and son Dev. Their love story began on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999.

They later became one of Tamil cinema’s popular on-screen pairs with films such as Kaakha Kaakha and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. After marriage Jyotika took a break from acting to focus on their family. With Suriya’s support she returned to films with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015. The couple also co-founded production house 2D Entertainment.

About Vishwanath & Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya alongside Mamitha Baiju with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu on August 14.



The story follows Sanjay Vishwanath a professional pistol shooter dealing with changes in his life during his 40s. His world takes an unexpected turn when a baby in his care requires a bone-marrow transplant. Maddy played by Mamitha then enters his life and develops feelings for him.