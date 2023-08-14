Home

Entertainment

Lara Dutta And Patralekhaa Collaborate For Revenge Thriller Suryast

Lara Dutta And Patralekhaa Collaborate For Revenge Thriller Suryast

Suryast is set in the backdrop of a majestic mansion in the UK. The movie revolves around two women who meet during an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse.

Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa in Suryast. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Lara Dutta will be seen sharing the screen with the Citylight actress Patralekhaa. The two ladies have collaborated on the revenge thriller named Suryast. Helmed by filmmaker Avishek Ghosh, the project is set against the backdrop of a majestic mansion in the UK. It will share the story of two women who end up crossing paths during an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse. The shooting for the movie has already been concluded on a start-to-finish schedule in the UK. For the unversed, the movie marks a reunion between Lara Dutta and Avishek Ghosh after their earlier release this year, Ishq-E-Nadaan.

Trending Now

Lara Dutt on being a part of Suryast

Talking about the project, actress Lara Dutta revealed that it has been an incredible experience on one of her most organised sets. She added that she never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally, and she will never forget playing the role of Avantika. The former Miss Universe added that she is glad that she was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this, and it has been one of the most fulfilling experiences.

Patralekhaa on her next

The other lead of the drama, Patralekhaa said that she enjoyed being a part of Suryast. The actress was quoted as saying, “My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases.”

About Suryast

The script of Suryast has been penned by Sudeep Nigam, whereas Tiyash Sen is responsible for the camera work.

What’s next for Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa?

Lara Dutta seems to be reinventing herself as an actress recently with her remarkable performances on the OTT platform. Up next, she will be a part of JioCinema’s forthcoming series Ranneeti – Balakot and Beyond. The drama will also see Ashish Vidyarthi and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

The recently released teaser of the show opens with a blast in the mountains where two cars collide. We can hear a voiceover in the background saying, “Ye ek naya runn he, aur ise jitne ke liye ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat he (This is a new battle, and to win this battle we need a new plan).”

On the other hand, Patralekhaa’s lineup includes Anant Mahadevan’s Phule and Rahi Anil Barve’s web series, Gulkanda Tales.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES