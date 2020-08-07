Sushant Rajput Case Death Case Latest News: The Central government has moved an impleadment application in the Supreme Court on Friday, approaching to be made a party to Rhea Chakraborty’s petition in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea filed the plea for transfer of investigation in the case connected with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar to Mumbai. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: ED Sources Say ‘Rhea Chakraborty is Not Cooperating, Doesn’t Remember Details’

The Centre said the impleadment is in the interest of justice and would not cause prejudice to any of the parties in the transfer petition, filed by Rhea, and urged the apex court to make it a party in this case. The Department of Personnel and Training, which issued the notification for the CBI probe, said it is a necessary party in the case. The court will hear the matter again next week.

The Centre told the court, "On the transfer of investigation of the case to CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings", while seeking to implead itself in the case.

On August 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the recommendation by the Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. He had submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation probe will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day.

In the last hearing on the matter, the top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations done so far. “We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far,” said Justice Roy.

The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC. Counsel also said that the Bihar Police’s actions are “politically motivated” and insisted that under the CrPC, it is only the Mumbai Police that has “duty, power and function to register the case”.

Meanwhile, there are 3 agencies the Mumbai Police, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who have been tasked with investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

