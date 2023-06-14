Home

To First Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput, An Emotional Note From Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath. She penned a heartfelt note for her first co-star and mourned his passing.

The actress made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant in 2018.

It’s been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but for his friends and family the sadness still lingers. Among them is Sara Ali Khan. The actress made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant in 2018. Both actors received acclaim for their captivating performances in the film. On the actor’s third death anniversary, Sushant’s co-star Sara shared some throwback pictures with the actor. The photos show Sara and Sushant on their first trip to Kedarnath to shoot the film.

Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, penned an emotional note to remember Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a glimpse of her first trip to Kedarnath with Sushant, the actress wrote, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

SSR Fans React

Sara Ali Khan’s post evoked the sentiments of Sushant’s fans across the nation. A few of them also praised Sara for remembering her co-star and called her a true friend. One account wrote, “This is called true friendship. She always reaches Kedarnath for Sushant.”

Another one appreciated her saying, “Really deeply appreciate that you still remember and express your feelings for such a good Co- Artist and a very good human being. From The Bottom of my heart May God bless you.”

A comment read, “Sushant Singh Rajput is a legend.”

Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, also posted a throwback clip. The video shows the couple sharing some romantic moments. With Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here as the background music, Rhea simply put a heart and an infinity emoji as the caption.



Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after his stint as Manav in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. He stepped into the film industry with 2013’s Kai Po Che! The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara, which also starred Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020 and his demise still remains a blow to his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020 and his demise still remains a blow to his fans.