The latest development in the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is that he and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty created a WhatsApp group with their house staff where they talked about drugs. As per the report in Zee News, the WhatsApp group was made at Sushant's earlier flat at Capri Heights, Mumbai for the communication between the various housemates and staff. The actor was staying in Capri Heights, Bandra before shifting to Mont Blanc where he was found dead.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have revealed that there was a WhatsApp group where they discussed about doobs, contrabands. The drugs were kept with staff in their room and whenever Rhea and Sushant needed, they used to message. Rhea Chakraborty has also accepted the same in her statement to the NCB about the WhatsApp group.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar are accused in the drugs case and are in the 14-day custody. Rhea is currently at Mumbai's Byculla jail. The agency made many raids in the case on the basis of information from Showik Chakraborty. He revealed the names of many drug peddlers who used to supply him drugs.

The lawyer of Chakraborty’s Satish Maneshinde reveals they are not in a hurry to file a bail application in the high court. Last week, a Mumbai Special Court rejected the bail applications of Rhea, Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Following this, several reports suggested that the brother-sister duo was planning to apply in High Court today. Their lawyer has now set the record straight by issuing a statement.