Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family had claimed that they didn't know about the mental health of SSR. In the police complaint filed in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, Sushant's father KK Singh had claimed that they were unaware of SSR's alleged mental health issues. The father of the late actor had also said that his son was being treated without the family's knowledge. However, newly accessed WhatsApp chat messages have created another twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The chats between Sushant and his sister Priyanka Singh reveal that the family knew about the late actor's mental health and they even recommended anxiety medicines.

News portal IndiaToday has accessed a WhatsApp conversation between the siblings Sushant and Priyanka, dated June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left the house. In the chats, Priyanka not only recommended anxiety medicines but also sourced a doctor's prescription for Sushant without actual consultation with the doctor.

Read the full chat here:

Priyanka: First take (name of the medicine) for a week then start (name of the medicine) 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep (name of the medicine) handy whenever there is anxiety attack.

Sushant: ok Sonudi.

Sushant: No one will give without prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I manage

Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription.

Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don’t worry

Priyanka: It’s of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation

Sushant: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.

In another set of recently accessed WhatsApp messages between Sushant’s other sister Nitu Singh and former manager Shruti Modi reveal that they discussed on Sushant’s treatment.

The chat reads:

Shruti Modi: Hi, Shruti here. I’ll be outside.

Nitu Singh: Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.

Shruti Modi: Yes, give me few minutes, sending

Nitu Singh: Also wd (would) like to meet the Dr who can come to home

Shruti Modi: Sure

Nitu Singh: Tell me what time would he be able to come.

Shruti Modi: I will check and tell you. Shruti Modi also sends her the prescriptions.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team four times.