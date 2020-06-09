Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager and Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian passed away as she committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on June 8. She jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. Reports suggest that Disha Salian was at her house in Malad, Mumbai with her fiance, actor Rohan Rai last evening. She was rushed to a hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead. Also Read - Why Leading Fashion Designers Don't Style TV Celebs? Hina Khan Raises a Poignant Question That Needs Attention

Actor Varun Sharma took to Instagram to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon."

The reason behind her suicide isn’t clear as yet.