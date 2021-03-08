One of the popular shows back then Pavitra Rishta that telecasted on Zee TV, featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. Ekta Kapoor’s show was based on the story of relationships, between mother and daughter, husband and wife, brother and sister. It revolved around Manav and Archana, a married couple, and their family life, which was full of complications. The show aired from 2009 to 2014 and had 1424 episodes. There is good news for all Pavitra Rishta fans as there are reports doing rounds on the internet that the makers are in talks of the second season of Pavitra Rishta with a new star cast. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Going Off Air? Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Silence on Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replacing The Singing Show

Other TV shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja have come up with their second season on Zee TV's OTT platform Zee5. Now, as per the report in TellyChakkar, Pavitra Rishta's season 2 will most likely make its return with a new season. The report further mentioned that ZEE and Balaji Telefilms are keen to bring the show back with a new star cast. However, the talks are at their growing stages for now.

Pavitra Rishta also featured Usha Nadkarni, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shruti Kanwar, Amit Sarin, Hiten Tejwani, Mohit Keswani, Karan Veer Mehra.

Sushant Singh Rajput had left the show in between as he entered Bollywood. It was Hiten Tejwani who replaced SSR. The late actor made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che (based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The Three Mistakes of My Life).

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and the reason for the death is still not clear as the reports suggest he died by suicide but his family said it’s a murder. His death left everyone shocked beyond words. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. She danced on Sushant’s songs such as Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, Pavitra Rishta theme song, Kaun Tuje, Jab Tak, Mein Tera Boyfriend, etc. Ankita and Sushant were in a six-year-long live-in relationship. The two met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and started dating soon after. They broke up in 2016, which was also the last time Ankita had met Sushant.