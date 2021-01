Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 35 on January 21, 2020. He passed away on June 14, 2019, by suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The tragic death case of SSR is being investigated by CBI, ED and NCB. After his family, several celebs and politicians raised concern over his death. His fans and close ones remember him as a genius, humble human being and talented actor who left the world soon. On his first birth anniversary, let’s take his legacy forward by remembering his iconic dialogues. Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary, His Fans Trend 'One Day To SSR Birthday'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s famous dialogues that will give us a whole new perspective on life:

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi … tumhari koshish decide karti hai- Chhichhore

Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare … aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale – PK

Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai … lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye … toh failure se kaise deal karna hai … koi baat hi nahi karna chahta- Chhichhore

Sache dost wohi hote hai … joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai … aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai- Chhichhore

Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai … hum decide nahi kar sakte … par kaise jeena hai … woh hum decide kar sakte hai-Dil Bechara

Ek bowler wicket lega … ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega … lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Pata nahi kya jaadu hai college life mein … jahan anjaane milte hai aur dost ban jaate hai … zindagi bhar ke liye … aur aise waise dost nahi … kutte dost – Chhichhore

SSR will be in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace!