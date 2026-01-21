Home

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary Special: From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Sonchiriya, check out the 6 best films of late actor, which proved his versatility

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary by revisiting his most powerful performances. From intense dramas to mainstream hits these films reflect his range depth and lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Every year late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary becomes a moment of reflection for cinema lovers who continue to admire his journey and talent. He was an actor who questioned routines explored characters deeply and brought sincerity to the screen. From television roots to becoming one of the most talked-about film stars Sushant carved a space that was entirely his own. His films still find new audiences on OTT platforms proving that good work never fades.

It was only as his filmography grew that viewers truly understood how versatile he was. He moved seamlessly from biographical dramas to gritty rural stories and emotional entertainers. On his birth anniversary here is a look at six films that not only defined his career but also showcased his ability to disappear into characters.

6 best films of Sushant Singh Rajput

MS Dhoni The Untold Story- IMDb rating: 8.0

This film is widely considered Sushant’s career-defining performance. He stepped into the role of India’s most successful cricket captain with complete honesty. Instead of copying Mahendra Singh Dhoni he captured his calm nature body language and unique batting style. Sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Disha Patani he delivered a performance that felt real and inspiring.

Sonchiriya- IMDb rating: 7.9

Sonchiriya proved that Sushant was fearless when it came to choosing non-commercial cinema. Set in the ravines of Chambal he played a rebel dacoit with emotional depth and physical intensity. The role demanded restraint rather than heroism. The film also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar and earned praise for its raw storytelling.

Chhichhore- IMDb rating: 8.3

In this heart-touching story about friendship and failure Sushant played both a young college student and a middle-aged father. His performance felt relatable and deeply human. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and the ensemble cast struck an emotional chord with audiences.

Kai Po Che!- IMDb rating: 7.8

His debut film announced the arrival of a powerful new actor. As Ishaan a failed cricketer with big dreams Sushant brought energy vulnerability and warmth. Even alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh his presence stood out.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!- IMDb rating: 7.6

Set in 1940s Calcutta this film saw Sushant portray the iconic detective with intelligence and restraint. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-starring Neeraj Kabi the film showcased a darker and more mature side of his acting.

Kedarnath- IMDb rating: 6.7

Against the backdrop of the 2013 floods Sushant played Mansoor a humble porter. His quiet intensity and chemistry with Sara Ali Khan added emotional weight to the tragic love story.

