A forensic team of AIIMS has been roped in to analyse the autopsy report of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which has raised many allegations so far. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, who will lead the team said in an interview that it is a hard fact the autopsy report doesn't have a time stamp.

As per a report in IndiaToday, Dr. Sudhir Gupta will head to Mumbai after analysing the reports. According to the AIIMS forensic team, they are yet to receive crucial documents from CBI on the SSR case.

There are a few documents written in Marathi, which needs to be translated first by the CBI. They will then scan and send it to the forensic team in Delhi.

Dr Sudhir Gupta is the head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS. He has handled cases of National and International repute for CBI and other Investigating agencies in the past. This is the same team that presented their medico-legal opinion in Sheena Bora, Jessica Lal Murder case and Sunanda Pushkar cases.

Dr Sudhir Gupta told IndiaToday that since there was no time stamp on the autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Police should have taken a second opinion from doctors. The police officials, however, did not do so.

When the news portal asked the doctor’s initial understanding since the autopsy report doesn’t have a time stamp, Dr. Sudhir said, “It is a hard fact, what can be said about that … they should give it. It is mandatory. I’ve been examined by CBI. I will speak to doctors also and then I will be able to give a detailed comment.”