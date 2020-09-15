Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: It’s been more than 3 months to SSR’s death and the CBI, ED team are working on the case. The CBI had given the autopsy report to the doctors in AIIMS to make a forensic report and as per India Today report, the doctors from AIIMS will meet on September 20, 2020, to conclude the cause of Sushant’s death whether it is suicide or murder. The panel will meet the CBI officials next week. It is said in the report that the viscera report of Sushant will come on Friday. The doctors of AIIMS will tell the CBI team the final opinion with confidence and it will be the conclusion. We all are just a few days away from the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Let’s see was it a suicide or homicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty Formed a WhatsApp Group For Drug Chats With Staff

Earlier, the AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta had claimed discrepancies in the post mortem report. In an interaction with TimesNow, he said that the police should have taken the second opinion from the doctors as to why time of Sushant’s death was not mentioned in the autopsy report. Sudhir Gupta has also submitted his suspicions to the CBI. Also Read - #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife: Men In Kolkata Are Now Using This Viral Hashtag To Harass Ex-Girlfriends

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asked the central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Deshmukh stated the issue of whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder remains unanswered so far by the premier investigation agency. He told the media, “The case was handed over to the CBI to investigate whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was suicide or murder. This remains unanswered so far. This issue is now on the backburner and we have something else that is now being discussed”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Court Says ‘No Particular Quantity of Drug is Required to Prove Offence’

When the CBI started the investigation, it was the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that registered a case and arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others on drug charges.