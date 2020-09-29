Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: It’s been more than 3 months to SSR’s death and the CBI, ED team are working on the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had given the autopsy report to the doctors in AIIMS to make a forensic report and as per Times Now’s latest report, a team of AIIMS doctors has submitted their conclusive report to the CBI last night and it says they didn’t find any trace of organic poison. The DNA sample has matched with that of Sushant Singh Rajput and CBI will be proceeding its probe in the abetment of the suicide angle. Furthermore, the report also says that there was not enough light in the room where the autopsy was conducted. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Admits Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Was Not Faithful To Her During Brief Relationship

The doctor’s team has not officially confirmed but the report by the news channel shows, no trace of organic products like cannabis or opioids in the samples they have tested. Dr. Dinesh Rao, Forensic Expert spoke to the channel and said, “The duty of AIIMS panel is to review the cause of death, not the manner of death. They assist the investigating officer in concluding the manner of death”. Also Read - CBI On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: We Are Conducting Professional Investigation, No Aspect is Ruled Out



When asked about the same from the dean of Cooper Hospital, where SSR’s body was taken for post-mortem, he said, “I don’t want to discuss anything about this”.

Earlier, the AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta had claimed discrepancies in the post mortem report. In an interaction with the channel, he said that the police should have taken the second opinion from the doctors as to why time of Sushant’s death was not mentioned in the autopsy report. Sudhir Gupta has also submitted his suspicions to the CBI.

The channel also added that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty are under the CBI scanner. If needed, the agency could question the actor’s family yet again. Rhea and her family members have been named in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh.

When the CBI started the investigation, it was the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who registered a case and arrested Rhea and Showik and others on drug charges.