A day after Supreme Court's verdict asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take charge of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is headed to Mumbai and will begin the investigation today, Thursday. As per the report in Times Now, the SIT is likely to visit at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra house, where he was found dead.

After reaching Mumbai, the officers will first visit the CBI headquarters and after that will meet the Mumbai Police's investigating officers who were working in the SSR death case. According to a report, SIT will be questioning the two Deputy Commissioners of Mumbai Police, namely Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya in connection with the initial investigation of Sushant's death. The team will gather all the information from the police, including the case diary and electronic evidence. The post-mortem report will be collected from the Cooper hospital.

As per the report in Zee News, the CBI team will visit Sushant's house in Mumbai and recreate the death scene. The CBI team will gather all the information from the police, including the case diary and electronic evidence. The post-mortem report will be collected from the hospital.

The CBI team will have to apply for a quarantine exemption. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that a visiting CBI team will need to take permission for exemption from home quarantine if it wants to stay in Mumbai to probe Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. “If CBI team comes for 7 days they’ll be automatically exempted from quarantine if carrying confirmed return ticket, as per MCGM’s existing quarantine guidelines. If they come for more than 7 days they’ve to apply for exemption via our email id, we’ll exempt them,” TOI quoted a BMC commissioner as saying.