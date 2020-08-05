The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification paving way for CBI probe in Sushant Sinh Rajput’s death case after Centre transferred the probe of the case to the central agency and announced the same today during Supreme Court hearing. A CBI spokesperson told IANS, “The agency has received the notification from the government.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Sanjay Raut Says Transfer of Case to CBI is 'Scripted', 'Mumbai Police Will Continue Their Probe'

In another related development, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior ED official told IANS, "The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case."

Earlier in the day, the ED questioned Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda in the case. Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the agency in the matter.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh had filed an FIR in Patna on July 25, accusing Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the firm – Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director. The official said that the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in connection with the case in the coming days.

With inputs from IANS!