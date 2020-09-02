The CBI is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from every angle. In the first few days of their investigation, the CBI team went to Sushant’s Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was found dead on June 14, to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to his tragic death. However, they didn’t find any evidence to pinpoint on someone. Also Read - 'My Rhea, You Are a Pillar of Strength': Shibani Dandekar slams Media Trial Against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The CBI team has quizzed closed ones of the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, her family, roommate Siddharth Pithani, house staff Neeraj Singh, former manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda among others. There are reports that the agency will be investigating the case with the suicide angle as well if abetment to suicide case has been done or not. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik’s WhatsApp Chat With Drug Peddler: Wanted a Boom For Dad

The SSR case has been dragged towards the drug angle. Sushant‘s former manager Shruti Modi has told the CBI that the late actor was consuming drugs with his friends and his sisters were aware of it. Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said that Sohail Sagar who is SSR’s former driver and bodyguard used to ‘fetch drugs’ for him. He claimed that Sohail, along with Keshav used to coordinate with Ayush Sharma and Anandi, SSR’s friends, and all of them used to have substance abuse together. “There were many parties at Rajput’s residence which were attended by his sisters also where substance abuse was done,” he said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Karan Johar’s New Book For Children: Calls Him, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt Killers of Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in connection with the money-laundering probe in Sushant’s death case. According to a senior ED official, Arya, the owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, once again appeared before ED on Tuesday morning and is being questioned about his chats with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, where the two are allegedly discussing drugs. The ED official said Arya is also being probed about his financial dealings with Rhea and her brother Showik. The ED is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).