Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Ever since the actor's death on June 14, there are several theories doing rounds on the internet. The death case was initially looked at by the Mumbai Police who summoned around 45 people to record their statements in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The list included his family, staff, Rhea Chakraborty, and several celebs. Then, various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor were probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The post-mortem report of Sushant was given to AIIMS so that the truth comes out whether he was murdered or was it a suicide. The AIIMS forensic team submitted their report to CBI on Sushant's death and dismissed the claims of poisoning and strangling, with Dr. Sudhir Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera. The family of SSR was deeply disturbed by the findings of the AIIMS panel which ruled out the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.

The latest update in the SSR case is that the CBI will reportedly summon the witness who saw Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's meeting on June 13. A few days ago, BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta told a news channel that an eyewitness saw Sushant dropping Rhea home on the night of June 13, between 2 and 3 am.

However, Rhea Chakraborty had told the agency that she left Sushant’s residence on June 8 after which they didn’t meet each other. Now, a report in Republic TV said a witness saw SSR dropping Rhea early in the morning, around 6-6:30 am. The report further stated that the central agency will be sending a summon to the witness for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Special NDPS Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the Rhea and her brother Showik and 18 others, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, till October 20. The Bombay high court is expected to deliver its order on the bail pleas on Wednesday, moved by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik.