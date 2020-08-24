Sushant Singh Rajput’s time of death was not noted by the hospital staff, doctors who did his autopsy. It is a hard fact the postmortem report doesn’t have a time stamp. All evidence was handed over by the Mumbai Police to the CBI, and the agency is re-examining all of them. Now, the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is that the doctors of Cooper Hospital (where SSR’s body was taken for the post-mortem) told Mumbai Police on August 5 that the actor died 10-12 hours before the post-mortem. As per the report in India Today, the postmortem reportedly happened at 11:30 pm on June 14. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Likely Interrogate Rhea Chakraborty Today

A forensic team of AIIMS has been roped in to analyse the autopsy report of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which has raised many allegations so far. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, who is leading the team said in an interview that it is a hard fact the autopsy report doesn't have a time stamp.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta told IndiaToday that since there was no time stamp on the autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Police should have taken a second opinion from doctors. The police officials, however, did not do so. When the news portal asked the doctor's initial understanding since the autopsy report doesn't have a time stamp, Dr. Sudhir said, "It is a hard fact, what can be said about that … they should give it. It is mandatory. I've been examined by CBI. I will speak to doctors also and then I will be able to give a detailed comment."

Dr Sudhir Gupta is the head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS. He has handled cases of National and International repute for CBI and other Investigating agencies in the past. This is the same team that presented their medico-legal opinion in Sheena Bora, Jessica Lal Murder case and Sunanda Pushkar cases.