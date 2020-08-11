Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: There is a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone along with her laptop, tabs and other gadgets. As per the report in Times Now, the ED has seized two of the mobile phones of Rhea, one mobile of her brother Showik Chakraborty and one mobile of her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Their laptops and tabs have also been confiscated by the ED. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Late Actor's Sister Meetu Singh to Appear Before ED by Noon Today

The ED sources informed the channel that after the questioning round, the ED seized the mobile phones and ipads. Rhea and her family were not giving them any information and also were not cooperating with the officers so they had to seize the gadgets. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi Reach ED Office For Interrogation in Money Laundering Probe

All the gadgets are to be sent for forensic examination. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case in Supreme Court Live Updates: Top Court to Take up Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Today

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on Monday and Friday. The ED sources told Times Now that Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the probe. Rhea told the probe agency that she ‘doesn’t remember details’.

Earlier, Rhea had requested the central probe agency to postpone her recording of the statement till her petition in the Supreme Court is heard. However, the ED rejected her request to defer her questioning. Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty.

ED sources told the channel that the agency is still looking for possible leads in the case and so far there has been no breakthrough in ascertaining the allegations made by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh.