In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Enforcement Directorate, who is probing money laundering case, has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was dealing with drugs. The WhatsApp assessed by the central agency reveals Jalebi actress link with the drug cartel. As per the India Today news, ED has shared details and proof with CBI about her involvement in narcotics. As per the sources, ED has shared proof with CBI on Rhea using drugs. However, ED has tight-lipped on the kind of Narcotics used by Rhea.

The reports also suggest that Rhea's role in the drug cartel is currently under the lens. The two charges that ED has come across are 'usage and dealing of drugs' by Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani who has reportedly said that the actor's hanging body was brought down on the request of his family members, the family has refuted the claims and accused him of lying. A very close family member of the late actor, requesting anonymity, told IANS, "Whatever Pithani's statement that is coming out in media reports that the body of Sushant was brought down on the request of family members is a lie."

“In fact the family members arrived in Mumbai from Delhi late evening on June 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and by that time the body was taken to Cooper Hospital for autopsy,” the family member said. Sushant’s body was taken to Cooper Hospital from his Bandra flat by the Mumbai Police during the day. However, his post-mortem started at 11 p.m. that night, according to sources. The family member further questioned how the key of Sushant’s room went missing.

Following the top court’s order, a team of CBI’s SIT arrived in Mumbai from Delhi with the forensic department teams. The team has since then visited the flat of the actor, Waterstone resort and the Cooper Hospital twice and is questioning Pithani for the fourth time in connection with the case along with Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. The CBI team has also met the doctors of Cooper Hospital who had carried out the autopsy of the late actor.