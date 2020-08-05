The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed FIR against the actress and accused her of abetment of suicide and fraud under various sections of IPC. Earlier, ED had lodged a money laundering case against the Jalebi actor and her family members. The ED had booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Rhea has to be present in front of ED on August 7 where she will be grilled by the agency. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Sanjay Raut Says Transfer of Case to CBI is 'Scripted', 'Mumbai Police Will Continue Their Probe'

A senior ED official told IANS, “The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: PIL Filed in Supreme Court For Court-Monitored CBI Probe in Disha Salian's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had accused Rhea of extorting Rs 15 crore from the late actor. The Chhichhore actor had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months, Rs 15 crore was transferred to the accounts not linked to him. Sushant’s father had said it should be investigated as to how much of the money has been defrauded by Rhea and her associates. Also Read - ‘The Moment Waited For Has Arrived’! Ankita Lokhande Hails CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

In connection with the case, ED had questioned Sushant’s CA, Sandeep Sridhar, where he said that no major transactions were made to Rhea Chakraborty from the late actor’s account.

Meanwhile, CBI has taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal issues involved and may also seek further clarification. On Wednesday, Malad’s Malvani Police Station issued a press release seeking more information and evidence on Disha Salian’s case.

The press not reads, “In relation to Disha Salian’s death, the Malvani Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death. Malvani police are investigating all possible angles related to this death. Regarding this, a lot of news/information is being published on social media, newspapers and TV channels. If anyone has any information or evidence relating to this and wishes to share it with us, can do so with the following officers.”