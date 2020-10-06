It has been four months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the case has once again taken a darker turn after AIIMS forensic chairman Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s report. The Medical Board was given the case to re-examine the cause of death and when they submitted the report to the CBI, the social media ganged up against the doctor who earlier said it seems like murder. There were a few people on social media who started abusing Mumbai Police Commissioner and his force. Now, an FIR has been registered against a few fake social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for trolling the commissioner. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Move Bombay High Court To Quash FIR Lodged By Rhea Chakraborty

As stated by DCP Rashmi Karandikar, these accounts used abusing language against the Commissioner and his force. Most of them are fake ones and the action will be taken against their account holders. The FIR has been lodged under the 67 IT act. Another FIR has been also filed against another user who reported used a morphed image of the Commissioner’s official Twitter handles. Also Read - SSR Case: Shiv Sena Demands Apology From BJP, Media And Others After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Theory



Meanwhile, AIIMS has released a statement saying that the details about the same can be obtained only from the central agency.

The CBI also issued a statement to clarify that the SSR death case is not closed yet. This statement indicates that the CBI has not ruled out the homicide angle in spite of the AIIMS panel’s chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s alleged leak claiming that murder had been ruled out.

Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that he will recommend the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health summon Dr. Gupta over his leak as well as the tapes, with his associate Ishkaran Bhandari also concurring with the contents of Republic’s investigation that Dr. Sudhir Gupta wasn’t satisfied with the Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital’s submissions.