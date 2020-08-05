Supreme Court, on Wednesday, told all the parties to file their respective replies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case within three days, while hearing the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the FIR against her to Mumbai from Patna. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Transferred to CBI: Centre to Supreme Court

"Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week," news agency ANI tweeted:

A bench headed by Justice Hrishekh Roy said that a detailed investigation needs to be done in the case as a talented actor has died under ‘unusual’ circumstances and ‘the truth should unravel.

A day after Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar proposed a CBI inquiry in SSR’s death while keeping in considering the demand of the deceased’s family, the Centre accepted the request. CBI also accepted the case and the Supreme Court was informed about the same on Wednesday during the hearing by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Supreme Court also called out Mumbai Police’s decision of quarantining a frontline officer – IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who had reached Mumbai to lead the team by the Bihar Police but was forcibly quarantined at a hotel for 14 days by the BMC.

“It doesn’t give the right message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances that are unusual. This was very unfortunate. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into,” said the bench.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that it was a case of suicide. However, the fans of the late actor continued to demand a CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. Later, SSR’s father filed an FIR against the late actor’s friend Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, mental torture, and cheating. The Enforcement Directorate then registered a money laundering case against Rhea and Bihar’s government supported the late actor’s family in the court.

Rhea, meanwhile, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai. Many caveats were filed in the court against the petition and now, the court will have a second hearing a week later.