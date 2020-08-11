Live Updates

  • 12:17 PM IST
    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti prays for ‘positive outcome’.
    “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. warriors4sushant letspray godiswithus justiceforsushantsingrajput“, she wrote.
  • 12:15 PM IST

    The matter has not been deferred. There is some technical glitch inside the SC. A Single Judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the matter today.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty’s plea at Supreme Court begins

  • 12:03 PM IST

    The last hearing of the matter was held on Wednesday, August 5. The Centre had told the SC that the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been handed over to the CBI.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government has favoured Rhea’s contention, saying that CBI has nothing to do with the case. However, the Bihar government has claimed that since the probe is done by the CBI, Rhea’s plea does not hold any ground.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    The second petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was on August 10. In the plea, she doesn’t object to a CBI probe in the case.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty has filed two petitions in the apex court. In the first petition, she had said that she fears that she would be ‘unable to get a fair and just trial if Bihar Police investigates the matter’.

Supreme Court to Decide on Transfer of Rhea Chakraborty’ Case Today: The Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi Reach ED Office For Interrogation in Money Laundering Probe

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that it was a case of suicide. However, the fans of the late actor continued to demand a CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. Later, SSR’s father filed an FIR against the late actor’s friend Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, mental torture, money laundering and cheating. Also Read - Ahead of SC’s Hearing, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Requests to Pray For Positive Outcome

The Enforcement Directorate then registered a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and Bihar’s government supported the late actor’s family in the court. Then she filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai. Many caveats were filed in the court against the petition and now, the court will have a second hearing today. Also Read - CBI Investigation: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father And Sister Claim It's Not Suicide But Murder