Supreme Court to Decide on Transfer of Rhea Chakraborty' Case Today: The Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that it was a case of suicide. However, the fans of the late actor continued to demand a CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. Later, SSR's father filed an FIR against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, mental torture, money laundering and cheating.

The Enforcement Directorate then registered a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and Bihar's government supported the late actor's family in the court. Then she filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai. Many caveats were filed in the court against the petition and now, the court will have a second hearing today.