Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Rhea Chakraborty on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 a.m. for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The latest update on this is that the ED sources confirmed news channel Times Now that Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the investigation. Rhea told ED officials that she doesn't remember details.

According to the most investigation agencies such as Bihar Police, CBI, ED, actor Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused. This is for the first time that Rhea has made an appearance after her interrogation at Bandra Police station. The ED will record Rhea's statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2. They will also question her about the financial transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last one year.

As per the ED sources, Rhea's brother Showik left the ED office for 2 hours, and now he is back. He was asked to get documents and submit ITR of 5 years.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty had requested the ED to defer her questioning in connection with the money laundering probe involving the death of Sushant and call her only after the Supreme Court hearing. However, the ED rejected her request and now she is being interrogated.

On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs 15 crore in connection allegedly from the late actor’s account. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna on July 25, accusing Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

The case has gone to the CBI and the agency along with Special Team Force (STI) will look into the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 in his Bandra flat.