Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: A strong social media campaign and tweets by prominent personalities from the world of both cinema and politics demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case hasn't changed anything for the Maharashtra government. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case doesn't need a CBI inquiry. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases, therefore, no request for a CBI inquiry in the late actor's alleged suicide case is being considered.

Deshmukh was quoted saying, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

Former MP from Bihar, Pappu Yadav, actors Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, along with many others have been pushing for a CBI inquiry in the matter. On Thursday, Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also made a tweet requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe. Her post on Instagram read, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I'm sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely

Rhea Chakraborty

#satyamevajayate" (sic)

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police continues to investigate and record more statements in the case. So far, 35 statements have been recorded. “We are not waiting for forensic reports to get more clarity. Our investigation continues to look into the professional rivalry angle,” said an officer.

On Thursday, the Bandra Police recorded the statement of a senior psychiatrist from Hinduja Hospital who had been treating Sushant. The actor died on June 14. He was allegedly found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.