Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court is convinced and has handed over the case to the CBI. The SSR death case gets the decision from the Supreme Court today, August 19, regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s plea at 11 am. A transfer petition was filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking a transfer of the FIR registered in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai. Also Read - Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict, Ankita Lokhande Says 'Waiting'



Justice Hrishikesh Roy has pronounced the verdict today at 11 am after hearing all the parties at length.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been demanding CBI probe in the matter for many days and had even organised a global prayer meeting seeking support from fans and well-wishers of the actor to join hands in the battle for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bihar government in its submission to the apex court earlier said, “It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously.”

Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, had submitted had written submissions in the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and should be transferred to Mumbai police and insisted that KK Singh has made baseless allegations against her.