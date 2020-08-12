Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani in connection with a money laundering case linked to the late actor’s death. Pithani, who arrived at the ED office before 12pm, was grilled till 2 am – i.e. 14 hours. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Watchman Reveals That Siddharth Pithani Did Not Informed Him After Seeing Actor's Body

Siddharth Pithani was summoned for the second time and was questioned about the financial status of Sushant and events leading up to his death. As per IndiaToday report, he was asked to submit his financial statements and Income Tax records. Pithani was asked to submit income tax returns for the past 5 years, his bank statements from January 2020. On the same day, Rhea Chakraborty's business manager Shruti Modi was also questioned for the third time.

Siddharth Pithani is a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and worked for him as the Creative Content Manager. He was also amongst the four people present in the house when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Pithani was also a good friend of Rhea, however, he mentioned that he did not know Rhea in his statement to the news channel a few days back.

The ED so far has questioned eight people in its probe in the case. Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh was called for the first time to record her statement on Tuesday and left the office at around 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has shared a statement consisting of 9 pages which is emotional and hard-hitting. SSR’s father and sisters have penned about their journey from the beginning till now. The Rajput family talked about the threats they have been receiving and has also alleged that the Dil Bechara actor has been murdered. In the letter, penned in Hindi, the family has written about four daughters and their youngest son, Sushant.