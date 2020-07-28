Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide at Patna’s Rajivnagar Police Station. Quoting a cop from Patna, news agency ANI tweeted, “FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput’s father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta Records His Statement With Mumbai Police

Rhea Chakraborty was Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and has been interrogated by Mumbai police after the actor’s demise. Actor Shekhar Suman also tweeted and wrote, “Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR. (sic)”

The followed up tweet reads, “Good news coming in..Presumably,The cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushanr’s family and a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR #justiceforsushanthforum. (sic)”

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty requested Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for CBI enquiry. She wrote on social media, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was interrogated by police where the director revealed he never discussed or had intensions of casting Sushant in Sadak 2. Today, Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta was summoned by the Mumbai police. The cops have also send summon to Karan Johar and he will be questioned this week in connection with the suicide case.