Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty alleging her of ‘abetment of suicide’, cheating his son financially and mentally harassed him. He has also stated in the FIR that Sushant’s ex-manger, Disha Salian, who also committed suicide, was hired by Rhea and the actor feared that Rhea would frame him in her suicide case. Now, as per the Times Now report, a Bihar police official had confirmed that they will be probing into Disha Salain suicide case too. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Moves SC, Seeks Transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

However, Mumbai Police have stated that there is no link between the two cases, the Bihar police have asked Mumbai Police for Disha Salian’s case files. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Mumbai Police Has Not Registered Crimiinal Case, Reveals Their Possible Mindset'

The FIR states, “Disha Salian was appointed by Rhea and when she committed suicide, he feared Rhea would trap him too.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Rhea Chakraborty Missing From Her Residence, Bihar Police on Lookout For Her

For the unversed, Disha committed suicide just a few days before Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai. She is also expected to file an anticipatory bail application for which she has to be present in the court.

Quoting Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, ANI tweeted, “Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput’s death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer”.

Sushant’s father has also accused Rhea of squandering around Rs 15 crore from the actor and compelled him to take the drastic step of ending his life. The FIR reads, “She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.”