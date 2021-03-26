Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh against the FIR lodged in her name on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint. As reported by NDTV, the decision was made on the basis of the previous ruling by the SC mentioning that all the FIRs related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This means that Rhea’s complaint against Priyanka in which she accused her of giving unprescribed drugs to SSR will be investigated by the CBI which is already probing the abetment to suicide case against Rhea and others named in the FIR registered by SSR’s father in Patna last year. Also Read - Supreme Court Rejects Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka's Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Latest ruling by Supreme Court

The CBI, which is already investigating the abetment to suicide case registered by Sushant's father, will be taking over Rhea's complaint against the late actor's sister as well. The CBI is now bound to handle all the FIRs related to the SSR death case. While the agency was aware of the ruling, it was waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to take over the FIR against Priyanka Singh.

SC's ruling came after the Bombay High Court ruling in which it said on February 15 that the investigation against Priyanka Singh will continue because 'there is prima facie case found against' her and 'there should not be any impediment against investigation against her'.

Earlier, the SC dismissed another petition filed by Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh against Rhea after the latter accused the sisters of forgery and violation of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

What is Rhea’s case against Sushant’s sisters?

In August last year, Rhea Chakraborty registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh who lived with Sushant Singh Rajput for a few days. The complaint was based on a WhatsApp conversation dated June 8, 2020, in which Priyanka had allegedly prescribed three medicines – Librium, Mexito, and Lonazep – without any formal prescription from the doctor. All the medicines are usually prescribed for depression and anxiety. However, these medicines are banned under the NDPS Act, and none of them can be bought without a formal prescription.

Rhea also mentioned in her complaint that as opposed to the SSR’s family’s claims that they weren’t aware of his mental condition, sister Priyanka was aware and that’s why she allegedly fabricated the prescription on WhatsApp for her brother.

What did Priyanka Singh tell the court about the FIR against her by Rhea Chakraborty?

Priyanka Singh’s lawyer argued in the SC on Friday that there was no evidence that SSR had taken the medicine as mentioned Rhea’s complaint. The lawyer also claimed that the doctor whom Priyanka consulted was qualified to prescribe drugs through consultation over the phone.

Meanwhile, both Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently out on a bail on the drugs case related to the SSR death case.