After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including ‘abetment of suicide’, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved Supreme Court seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai. She seeks probe by Bihar police on the FIR lodged by Chhichhore actor’s father. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Mumbai Police Has Not Registered Crimiinal Case, Reveals Their Possible Mindset'

Quoting Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, ANI tweeted, “Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput’s death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Rhea Chakraborty Missing From Her Residence, Bihar Police on Lookout For Her

In the FIR, Sushant’s father said, “My son had no mental health issues till 2019. How did these crop up suddenly after he met Rhea? If he was indeed suffering from such an ailment, why were we not contacted? Why was a no-objection letter from us for his treatment not sought?” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Claims Huge Amount of Money Transferred Into Rhea Chakraborty's Account, Alleges Her of Cheating

In the complaint, KK Singh also mentioned that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives ‘committed fraud’ and ‘pressurised the actor for financial gains’. He also alleged ‘Rhea Chakraborty got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs’.

The FIR states Rhhea left the house six-days prior to when actor committed suicide and left with got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs. “She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe”, he mentions in the FIR.