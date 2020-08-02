Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly changed many sim cards in the last few months before his death and now in the investigation being done by Bihar Police, it has been found out that none of those sim cards were registered in Sushant’s name. In an official statement given to news agency ANI, the Bihar Police has revealed that one of the sim cards was, in fact, registered in the name of Siddharth Pithani, the architect who used to live with the late actor in his apartment at Mont Blanc building. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Its Connection With Her Daughter's Alleged Suicide

The police said, “None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant was registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs): Bihar Police. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Reveals What Happened on June 14 And How Something Changed After SSR-Rhea's Europe Trip

The Bihar Police also said that they are also going to interrogate the family of Disha Salian, who’s known as the former manager of Sushant. Disha died a week before SSR’s demise and as revealed by one of the late actor’s family friends, he had been feeling disturbed due to her death and had even started having anxiety attacks.

Bihar Police has been actively investigating the case in Mumbai. In a press conference that happened in Bihar on Saturday, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey revealed that they are unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty, who’s the prime accused of abetment of suicide in the FIR filed by SSR’s father KK Singh. The DGP added that they have full faith in their team that they will help the family with the truth and will put their heart and soul into making sure that justice is served.

Sushant died on June 14. Mumbai Police said that the actor’s body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment. They have recorded over 40 statements in the matter only to suspect no foul play yet. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea’s plea regarding the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.