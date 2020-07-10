Former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has appointed an advocate to do his own investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry. The politician, popular for his views on social media, took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he has asked Ishkaran Bhandari to process all the documents and see if the case can undergo a CBI inquiry after many fans and admirers of the late actor continue to pitch for CBI intervention in the case suspecting a foul play. Also Read - Dil Bechara Movie News: AR Rahman Mentions 'Memories of Sushant' as Film's Soundtrack Releases Today

The politician’s tweets read, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow

@ishkarnBHANDARI” (sic), followed by, “I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Shekhar Kapur Emails His Detailed Statement to Police

Many people from both the industry and the world of politics have demanded CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case. The list includes names like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and Manoj Tiwari among others. Sushant died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, as per the autopsy report, however, there are many conspiracy theories surfacing on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist that Subramanian Swamy has now appointed, is going to talk on the matter for the first time on Friday through Instagram. While many people are questioning the Mumbai Police and generating hashtags in the name of Sushant to demand a CBI inquiry in the case, the late actor’s family hasn’t said anything on the matter.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building on June 14. He was 34 years old.