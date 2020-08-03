Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is becoming murkier and confusing for the police and the people with each passing day. The people present at his residence on the day of his death are giving contradictory statements. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 'Whatever Happened is Not Right', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined'

Now, the ambulance driver, who was present at the late actor’s Bandra residence reportedly told a news channel that he was the one who brought Sushant’s corpse down and was hired by Mumbai Police along with others. He revealed ever since that day (June 14), he has been getting threat calls from international numbers. However, the owner of the ambulance gave a contradicted statement and stated that it was Mumbai Police who brought the body down.

On Sunday night, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to condemn the demand for CBI probe in connection with the case. In a tweet, he said that the case is being politicised for political gains and the ‘entire case has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and court within those jurisdictions the offence is committed’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip also opened up about the actor during an interview with Times Now. He said he heard from a few of his staff that he was on certain medications.

He also said that Sushant was pretty balanced with his financial decisions. He also revealed that the other roommate Siddharth Pithani had been closer to Rhea Chakraborty than him and said that he has seen Siddharth until last year.