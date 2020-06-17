Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, has left his close ones devastated and in shock. His ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande visited his residence in Mumbai and she was questioned by police. After she left from Sushant’s residence, she visited Ekta Kapoor. As per the reports, a prayer meeting is being organised for the Chhichhore actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: International Space University Pays Heart-warming Tribute to The Actor



Speaking about Ankita, her Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthna Behere revealed to IWMBuzz, “I got a call from a news channel. The journalist told me Sushant has committed suicide and they want an interview. I was stunned at that moment and did not know how to react. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai… But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

The actor was laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. His ashes had been taken to his hometown in Patna were it will be immersed in the Ganges. After his demise, the actor’s team posted an official statement that reads, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”