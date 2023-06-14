Home

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Kriti Sanon Remembers Late Actor While Listening Their Song ‘Darasal’

Kriti Sanon misses Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary. The actress listens their song 'Darasal' from Raabta movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. On his third death anniversary, Bollywood remembered the actor on social media. His Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon shared a heart emoji along with a song of their film ‘Darasal’.

Sharing a heart emoji on her Instagram Story, Kriti Sanon added the song Darasal from her and Sushant’s 2017 film Raabta. Actress Rhea Chakraborty also remembered her former boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary. The actress shared their throwback video on Instagram reels along with Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh pours her heart out in a heartfelt post. She said, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now….You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive (sic).”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, during the pandemic. The actor was found dead at his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. After a lot of theories circulated on social media behind his death, and a huge online campaign led by his fans, the CBI took charge of the case.

