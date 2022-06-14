Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking demise on June 14 in 2020, left family and millions of his fans heartbroken. On his second death anniversary today, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, penned an emotional note on Instagram, paying him a heartfelt tribute. Rhea shared some unseen clicks of the duo from thier happy times on social media. Along with the post she wrote: Miss you every day … ♥️Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Emotional Fans Pay Tribute Remembering The Late Actor

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s heartfelt post below:

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty

Soon as Rhea shared the post, fans showered love in the comment section. One fan wrote, 'we all missing bhai', another user commented: 'Prayers and peace to his soul Stay strong Rhea'.

Earlier, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note on Instagram, paying him a heartfelt tribute.

Check out Sushant’s sister’s post below:

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK)



On a related note, Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 and even after two years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who is investigating the death case is yet to establish whether the actor died by suicide or there was a conspiracy in his death.

Soon after Sushant’s death, his father KK Singh accused Rhea of money laundering and abetting the suicide of SSR. KK Singh filed an FIR at Patna following which Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in connection to a drug-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail while Showik got bail after three months.

On the work front, Rhea last featured in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.