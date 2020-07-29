After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted about the ongoing investigation taken over by Patna Police’s team which has reached Mumbai. He wrote, “Patna Police has investigated and registered an FIR on several offenses SSR mysterious death but Mumbai Police has not got beyond Inquest under Section 174 of Cr. PC and not registered a criminal case reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai Police. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Rhea Chakraborty Missing From Her Residence, Bihar Police on Lookout For Her

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy tweeted about his conversation with Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar and wrote, “I spoke on phone to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. I praised Patna Police & free hand he has given for the thorough investigation& the FIR. Since now there are two probes, I will initiate for a CBI probe. He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh has raised some grave accusations against Rhea Chakraborty. The FIR states that she and her family instigated the Chhichhore actor to commit suicide. His father has also accused Rhea of exploiting Sushant financially and threatened him to reveal to the media about his mental illness.

He also said that just a six-days before actor committed suicide, she left his house with jewellery, cash, credit card, doctor’s receipt and other important documents. The FIR reads, “She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.”

Meanwhile, as per the Times Now report, Bihar Police went to her residence but could not find her at her residence. The Jalebi actor was expected to file an anticipatory bail application for which she has to be present in the court. The leading news channel’s report also states that her lawyer might have whisked her away to get her appearance in the court for the anticipatory bail.