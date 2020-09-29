Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and now it is believed that Delhi’s AIIMS’ teams of doctors have said in its viscera report that there was ‘no poisoning’ involved in the late actor’s death. However, as per the NDTV report, the AIIMS medical board would meet one more time to finalise its conclusions. A source told NDTV, “It is too premature to say whether it was murder or suicide.” Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: Bombay High Court Reserves Its Order On Bail Plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

The same was also confirmed by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Speaking with reporters, he said, "AIIMS stated there's no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput's body as per the viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra & Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains."

Sources also claim that the AIIMS report on Sushant's autopsy is being corroborated with the CBI investigation. It also states that the AIIMS Panel has flagged lapses on the part of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy.

The CBI will also probe ‘abetment of suicide’ that was originally listed by the Mumbai Police. Last week, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed that the AIIMS panel has told him that Sushant was strangled. He had treated, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Following the claim, Rhea’s lawyer had called for a new medical board ‘to keep the investigations impartial and free from inference’. On Monday, CBI issued an official statement and said ‘they are conducting a professional investigation’ where ‘all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out’.