Everyday actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case unveils the ugly side of Rhea Chakraborty. Earlier, it was Sushant’s bodyguard who made shocking allegations against the Jalebi actor and now it’s Sushant’s ex-house help who recently made explosive revelations about Rhea Chakraborty’s role in the late actor’s life. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the late Bollywood actor’s ex-house help aka ex-personal assistant Ankit Acharya claimed how Rhea’s presence changed the Dil Bechara actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Will NOT Handover Any Document to Bihar Cops as They Have 'No Jurisdiction'

-Ankit Acharya made shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, revealing that Sushant had slipped into depression after meeting Rhea. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Was Not Allowed to Attend The Funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Lawyer

-Rhea Chakraborty hired new staff after firing the old ones, thereby confirming one of the charges leveled against her by Sushant’s father in his FIR. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: My Heart Goes to The Family, It Has Turned Into Toxic Social Media Circus

-Ankit Acharya was Sushant’s personal assistant who had joined him in 2017 and had worked with him all the way till August 2019. He revealed that he was asked to leave after he returned from a break during the shooting of Dil Bechara. Ankit said that Rhea had changed the complete household staff by hiring new people.

-Ankit Acharya made allegations that Rhea Chakraborty didn’t let him speak to Sushant

-Ankit said that Sushant was a very happy soul until the last year and that his communication with his family was cut off following which he looked very depressed.

-Ankit said that he was his assistant and used to accompany him all the time. ‘He used to treat me as a small brother. We used to play games, I used to set up his telescope every day, we used to go out on drives. After Rhea’s arrival, Sushant started to become depressed”, Ankit told the channel.

-Ankit said, “Sushant was a very happy person. He never used to get angry. He used to talk very well-mannered to all the staff. Sushant sir purchased a farmhouse in Lonavala and he asked me to accompany him to stay there for some time. Farming was like a dream for him and he even told me he will take a break from films to do farming. Before the release of Sonchiriya, Sushant gave the idea of farming. Ever since Rhea came, Sushant was troubled”.

-Sushant’s ex-helper said, “By the time I came back from my break in August 2019, the staff denied entry into his residence. Ashok – the cook was there. He was the only old staffer and he was also removed. I called Sushant sir but I couldn’t connect to him, might have been so because he changed SIM cards. Rhea never allowed anyone to talk to Sushant”.

-Ankit earlier used to contact the staff who were present at Sushant’s home but later on, Rhea removed all the staff whom Ankit was in contact with.

-Ankit revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput never used to lock his door. He said, “Sushant never closed the door while sleeping”, Anki Acharya added.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has given his nod fir a CBI probe into Sushant’s death after Sushant’s family formally requested the same. In an interview, he said, “We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant’s family’s consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started. We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, its very very unfortunate.”