Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: It's been almost four months to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and fans of the actor were day and night demanding justice to SSR as the Singh family alleged that the star was murdered. Today on October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, who is assisting CBI's SIT team to solve the death case issues a statement saying that the actor died due to suicide, refusing murder theories. AIIMS chairman Dr. Sudhir Gupta told news agency ANI that there were no injury marks, struggle marks on SSR's dead body. The statement read as, "There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in #SushantSinghRajput death case".



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, Sunday. The Mumbai police had called it death by suicide, but the family alleged he was being harassed by girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Later, in an FIR, SSR’s father KK Singh alleged that Rhea and her family forced him to suicide and this case is a murder.

As per the TOI report, Dr. Sudhir Gupta added that the presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. Moreover, the complete examination of the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.

It is being reported that now the CBI team will pursue the case related to ‘abetment of suicide’.

After AIIMS’ report, Rhea’s Lawyer Satish Maneshinde reacted to the development and said, “I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI, which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte.”