Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: The team of forensics in AIIMS, Delhi who was working on the autopsy report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, breaks its silence over the probe. AIIMS on Monday issued a statement that it has submitted the expert opinion report on SSR’s post-mortem to the CBI directly. AIIMS said that any inputs on the report by the Medical board must be obtained by CBI. This statement comes after AIIMS panel’s chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s alleged leak to several media outlets claiming that murder had been ruled out. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Medical Board Submits Late Actor's Report to CBI

The news agency ANI has reported that: “Medical Board has submitted a report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI: AIIMS, Delhi. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase”. Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Reacts To AIIMS' Doctor Leaked Audio Tape, Says 'CBI Should File FIR With Murder Charge'

On Monday morning, Republic TV claimed that Dr Sudhir Gupta earlier expressed suspicious over the autopsy conducted under the supervision of the Mumbai Police but later submitted a ‘conclusive’ report to the CBI mentioning that Sushant died by suicide. Sharing a clip from the news channel in which objections are being raised on AIIMS findings, Shweta wrote on Twitter: “This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape” (sic). Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Suspicious Over AIIMS Report, Says 'Explain U-Turn' by Dr Sudhir Gupta

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, also expressed concerns over the medical report shared by AIIMS. He said: “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.” (sic)

The AIIMS Forensic Medical Board was formed in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after CBI took over the probe. The chairman of AIIMS Forensic Board Dr. Sudhir Gupta said, “There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased. The presence of any seductive material was not detected by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai and the AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging”.

SSR was found dead on June 14 in his duplex flat in the Mont Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra. The Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle where the autopsy was conducted had found “asphyxia due to hanging” as the cause of death.

However, the family alleged he was being harassed by girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Later, in an FIR, SSR’s father KK Singh alleged that Rhea and her family forced him to suicide and this case is a murder.