Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: The team of forensics in AIIMS, Delhi who was working on the autopsy report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has handed over its findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The news agency ANI has reported that: “Medical Board has submitted a report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI: AIIMS, Delhi. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Issues Statement After Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s Flipped



The AIIMS Forensic Medical Board was formed in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after CBI took over the probe. The chairman of AIIMS Forensic Board Dr. Sudhir Gupta said, “There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased. The presence of any seductive material was not detected by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai and the AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging”.

SSR was found dead on June 14 in his duplex flat in the Mont Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra. The Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle where the autopsy was conducted had found “asphyxia due to hanging” as the cause of death.

However, the family alleged he was being harassed by girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Later, in an FIR, SSR’s father KK Singh alleged that Rhea and her family forced him to suicide and this case is a murder.

It is being reported that now the CBI team will pursue the case related to ‘abetment of suicide’.