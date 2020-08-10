Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in pain. Since then, everyone close to him and fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry on the same. The CBI has taken over the investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The latest development, in this case, is that Ambulance attendants have revealed Times Now about Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrives at ED Office to Record Statement (PICS)

As per the reports, the ambulance attendants said that Sushant’s body had turned yellow. He said that it is very unusual for the body to turn yellow in case of suicide. The attendant further said that his knees were bent, which is also unlikely in case of death by hanging. The attendant said in suicide, there is a mark all over the neck. Also Read - After Rhea Chakraborty, ED Likely to Summon Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh

The photos of the late actor’s body were leaked on the day of the demise. The ambulance driver had told Times Now that everything looked suspicious. These revelations have come almost after 2 months after the death of SSR. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW speaks to ambulance attendant who saw Sushant’s body. Following are his claims: •Sushant’s body had turned yellow

•There were marks on his leg

•Both his legs were bent Details by Pranesh, Siddhant & Priyank. pic.twitter.com/2QYHfIP9xI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 10, 2020

The case is being investigated by CBI, ED. The CBI will record the statement of Sushant’s father KK Singh and eldest sister Rani Singh at his son-in-law OP Singh’s house in Faridabad. On the other hand, the ED has summoned Rhea, her brother Showik and her father today.

The case will be heard at the Supreme Court as Rhea Chakraborty filed a second petition on Monday, complaining against media reports that have “blown out of proportion” ongoing investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.