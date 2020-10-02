Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case, about their investigation in the ongoing case. Speaking to reports, he asked CBI if Sushant died by suicide or murder. He was quoted as saying by ANI, “Did #SushantSinghRajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. (sic)” Also Read - CBI to Add Murder Charge in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case? Actor's Sister Thinks so

The central agency took over the investigation from the Mumbai Police in August after the directions of the Supreme Court. CBI spokesperson RK Gaur had said earlier in a statement, "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."

Meanwhile, citing delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, the friends of the late actor on Thursday arrived in Delhi to protest and demand a speedy probe. The CBI during its stay recorded the statement of several accused, including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and several others.

Currently, Rhea and Showik are in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case surrounding the death of Sushant. The ED is probing a money-laundering probe into the case.