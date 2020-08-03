Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting murkier and uglier with each passing day and the ongoing tug of war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police has now taken an ugly turn. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey questioned Mumbai Police why they did not investigate the money trail while probing the alleged suicide case of the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty is Not Missing, Claims Her Lawyer

Speaking to media, he said, "In the past four years, around Rs 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up."

Earlier, the Bihar Police chief had reacted after Vinay Tiwari was forcefully quarantined by Mumbai BMC officials. He said, "Instead of sharing evidence or handing over the postmortem and forensic reports of Sushant, they (Mumbai Police) have almost house arrested our SP. I have not seen such non-cooperation by any other state police. If the Mumbai Police are sincere in their approach, they should share the investigation with us."

On Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty’s role in the suicide case, the DGP said that she is an accused in the FIR registered by the deceased’s father in Patna. “Let me remind everyone that Rhea is an accused. We are collecting evidence against her. Once sufficient evidence is collected by our police, we will arrest her. But of course, we will be transparent in our investigation. Our police officers are in Mumbai to dig out more facts and evidence,” senior IPS officer Pandey told a prominent Hindi news channel.

With Bihar Police raising questions over the investigation into Sushant’s case by the Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh spoke to the media in a bid to clear the air. The commissioner revealed that the statements of 56 witnesses have been recorded till now. He also ruled out any alleged party being thrown at the actor’s residence in Bandra the night before he committed suicide on June 14.

