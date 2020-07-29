Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family recently approached Bihar Police to further investigate the matter as they are not happy with the narrative of Sushant suffering from depression. The Dil Bechara actor’s father KK Singh has recently filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family for instigating him to commit suicide. As a team of 4 has reached Mumbai for the investigation, they will now go to the bank and check Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank statements and transactions made to Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Mumbai Police Says Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Didn’t Take Rhea Chakraborty’s Name in Their Statement

Sushant's father KK Singh filed a 6-page long complaint alleging that Rhea has exploited the actor financially. "She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe", the FIR reads.

According to a report in DNA, the Bihar Police will meet DCP Crime in Mumbai today. They have assured them help. Bihar Police has demanded documents from Mumbai Police based on the FIR which has been filed.

Mumbai Police sources revealed that in initial investigation, KK Singh didn’t mention anything related to Rhea Chakraborty. Police told Zee News reporter, “We have recorded the statement of every member of Sushant Singh’s family which includes Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh and sister. No one has named Rhea Chakraborty in their statement, whereas we asked them many times during that period. When Sushant Singh’s father and brother-in-law met the Mumbai Police’s Jt.CP Law & Order, he had not expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea Chakraborty.”