Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the SSR death case. After questioning Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant, today, the team is likely to interrogate actor and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. As per Zee News, CBI will also be asking for the call records of Sushant and Rhea among others for further investigation. Enforcement Directorate earlier interrogated Rhea and her family prior to the CBI probe in the Sushant death case.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a live-in relationship. The Jalebi actor had earlier claimed that she left Sushant's house on June 8. They had a big fight on that day since the actor's sister Meetu Singh was supposed to visit him so he asked Rhea to leave. However, her WhatsApp chats with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt disclose something else.

Rhea Chakraborty texted Mahesh Bhatt: "Aisha moves on.. sir.. with a heavy heart and sense of relief ." For the uninitiated, Rhea called herself Aisha because she played the role of Aisha in the film Jalebi directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

The message shared on WhatsApp further reads, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

These messages are from June 8 sent to Mahesh Bhatt at 7:43 pm, six days before Sushant’s death. Mahesh Bhatt’s reply to Rhea Chakraborty: “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man.”

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused in the FIR filed by SSR’s father KK Singh in Patna. Apart from Rhea, the CBI will also interrogate other accused in the death case.

The CBI team on Sunday returned to Sushant’s Bandra flat where he was found dead. The team of forensics was also present there. This unit has through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy report and reconstructed the crime scene. As per the sources, Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant’s statements have inconsistencies.